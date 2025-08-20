Roughriders sign National Kicker Campbell Fair

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Campbell Fair.

Fair (6'0-180) joins the Roughriders after attending 2025 training camp with the Edmonton Elks, having originally signed with the team in September 2024. The Ontario native was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the sixth round, 51st overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft, and attended camp with the Stamps that season. This marks Fair's second stint with the Roughriders, having previously spent time on the Club's practice roster in 2023.

Fair played four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at the University of Ottawa, seeing action in 28 games. During the 2022 season, the 25-year-old set the Gee-Gee's record for longest field goal when he hit a 55-yard game winner. That year he was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star after leading the conference in field goals made.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released National offensive lineman Dre Doiron.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.