Stamps and Riders Square off at McMahon

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Presented by Purolator

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 23

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

It's a battle of the top two teams in the West Division as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a Saturday matchup at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MDT.

The Roughriders lead the West with an 8-1 record, with their only defeat to date coming at the hands of the second-place Stamps, who are 6-3.

The Stampeders return to action after a Week 11 bye. In Calgary's final game before the layoff, René Paredes booted a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Red and White a 28-27 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Tevin Jones contributed a pair of touchdown catches in the victory while defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings had a pair of sacks.

The Roughriders are coming off a 29-9 home-field win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as Trevor Harris threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday's contest represents the second and last regular-season meeting of the 2025 season between the longtime rivals.

The Stamps were 24-10 winners in Regina in Week 6 as Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns including a pair of scoring strikes to rookie Damien Alford. Calgary's defence held Saskatchewan to 16 rushing yards and produced three sacks including two by Clarence Hicks.

Calgary and Saskatchewan enter Week 12 boasting the CFL's two stingiest defences.

The Stampeders have allowed opposing offences a league-low 19.6 points per game while the Roughriders are a close second with a per-contest yield of 20.3 points.

The Stampeders are 3-2 at home and 4-0 against West Division rivals. The Roughriders are 4-0 on the road and 3-1 against the West.

