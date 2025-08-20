Als Face Blue Bombers at Home Thursday

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (5-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-4) this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium (RDS, TSN, CBSSN, CFL+, 98.5 FM and TSN 690).

Jason Maas' squad will look to snap a three-game losing streak, including a recent loss in Vancouver last Saturday. Meanwhile, Mike O'Shea's Bombers arrive in Montreal riding high after a narrow 30-27 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Quarterback James Morgan will make his first career CFL start. The former New York Jets pivot performed well coming off the bench for Caleb Evans last week, completing 20 of 33 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. He'll have a reliable target in Tyler Snead, who stood out with 111 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

On defense, Darnell Sankey led the charge with 11 tackles, while Tyrice Beverette recorded the team's only sack.

There's good news for the defence as cornerback Kabion Ento will be back in uniform after a three-game absence. With three interceptions in seven games this season, the 28-year-old is expected to make an impact.

Canadian running back Sean Thomas Erlington will be a game-time decision. He missed last week's game with an upper-body injury.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.