Kornelson Released
Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from practice roster:
National defensive lineman Collin Kornelson
