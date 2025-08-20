Kornelson Released

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

National defensive lineman Collin Kornelson







Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2025

