Kornelson Released

CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

National defensive lineman Collin Kornelson

