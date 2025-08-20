Week 12 in the CFL

Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

A RETURN TO FORM

Through 11 weeks, there have been 30 return touchdowns:

11 interception returns

Seven fumble returns

Five punt returns

Five kickoff returns

Two missed field-goal returns

At this point last season, there were 17 - an increase of 76.5 per cent

In 2024, there was a total of 31 non-offensive TDs; this season is on pace for 57 - a 20-year high

There have been four 100+ yard return TDs this season:

120 | MFG | Derek Slywka

117 | MFG | Kalil Pimpleton

105 | KO | Isaiah Wooden

105 | Fumble | Derek Slywka

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Current completion percentage (69.2) and passer rating (99.8) are the highest in CFL history

Kickoff returns are averaging 23.3 yards - highest since 1974 - with 20 going for 40+ yards

Games are averaging 186 rushing yards (4.9 per carry) - lowest since 1988

Red zone TD rate: 60 per cent - highest since the league began tracking the statistic

WPG (5-4) at MTL (5-5)

The two teams are tied for the second fewest penalties (6.6 per game).

The Blue Bombers are 14-6 in the teams' matchups since 2014, including victories in the past three meetings in Montreal.

Winnipeg sits last in turnover ratio (-11).

The Blue Bombers have averaged 32.3 points in their last three games with 11 TD drives; they averaged 17.7 in the three games prior.

Zach Collaros is a career 9-8 against Montreal.

Trey Vaval is second in the league, averaging 13.8 yards on punt returns.

Tony Jones recorded a career-high 11 defensive tackles last week, to move into second in the CFL with 59.

Montreal has not lost four straight, nor gone below .500, since September 2023.

The Alouettes are 14-for-14 at third and short.

James Morgan will make his first career CFL start, becoming the 19th QB make a start this season. He was 20-of-33 passing for 211 yards and a touchdown off the bench last week.

José Maltos Díaz (8-for-8) is one 50+ yard field goal shy of tying Ty Long and Sergio Castillo for most to begin a career.

Tyler Snead (689) needs 100 yards to set a new career-high in receiving yards.

Alexandre Gagné and Tyrell Richards are tied for the league-lead in special teams tackles (15). Gagné's next will move him into fourth on the Alouettes' all-time list, passing Henry Charles.

EDM (3-6) at OTT (3-7)

Week 5: EDM 39 - OTT 33

Edmonton has won its past two games via fourth-quarter comebacks.

Cody Fajardo is a career 8-1 vs. Ottawa, including wins in his past eight meetings.

Fajardo's last four starts have been decided by an average of four points. He has a 70+ completion percentage in those games.

Justin Rankin recorded 179 scrimmage yards last week on 18 touches; he has 400 rushing yards and 427 receiving yards this season.

Joel Dublanko has 22 defensive tackles in his last three games.

Jake Ceresa needs two defensive tackles for 200 in his career and four sacks for 50.

The REDBLACKS have won the teams' past two matchups in Ottawa.

Dustin Crum is 0-1 against Edmonton, while Dru Brown is 2-1.

Justin Hardy (3,345) trails Jock Climie (3,403) by 59 receiving yards for ninth on Ottawa's all-time list. He has at least one touchdown in each of his past three games, totaling five over that span.

Eugene Lewis needs 71 receiving yards for 7,000 in his career.

Kalil Pimpleton leads the league with 1,327 combined yards.

BC (5-5) at TOR (2-8)

BC (242.3) and Toronto (265.6) are first and second in fewest passing yards allowed per game.

BC has allowed a league-low of 10 sacks; Toronto has allowed the second most (25).

The Lions leads the league in net offence per game (427.1).

BC has averaged 36.7 points in their past three games with 11 total TD drives.

Nathan Rourke needs two TD passes for 50. He is a career 1-1 against Toronto.

James Butler leads the league with 785 rushing yards; he needs 20 to reach 4,000 in his career.

Keon Hatcher recorded 156 receiving yards on 11 catches last week. He leads the league with 878 receiving yards and needs 31 more for 4,000 in his career.

Toronto has won four in a row against BC.

The Argonauts are currently averaging 48.2 rushing yards per game - the lowest mark in league history.

Nick Arbuckle has four straight 300+ yard games, totaling 1,342 passing yards and eight TDs in that span. He has established a new career-high with 17 passing TDs and he is 259 yards shy of a personal best (3,292) in passing yards. He is a career 0-2 against BC.

Damonte Coxie is tied for the league lead with 10 offensive big plays.

SSK (8-1) at CGY (6-3)

Week 6: CGY 24 - SSK 10

Both teams are undefeated when leading at the half (Calgary 5-0; Saskatchewan 7-0).

Saskatchewan leads the league in time of possession, averaging 32:11.

The Roughriders are 5-0 in games decided in the final three minutes.

Trevor Harris is four TD passes shy of becoming the 15th player to reach 200 in his career.

A.J. Ouellette needs 12 rushing yards for 3,000 in his career.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 5-2 against Saskatchewan in the teams' Week 6 matchup, he threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

Dedrick Mills recorded a season-high 105 rushing yards against Winnipeg last week; he leads the league with 19 rushes of 10+ yards.

Dominique Rhymes's next TD will be the 30th of his career.







