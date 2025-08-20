Mesidor Takes Hold of Top Spot in CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall Edition

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor sits atop the Fall edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The Ottawa native leads the ranking of the top-20 prospects eligible for selection in the 2026 CFL Draft.

Two players in the rankings began their careers in U SPORTS. Devynn Cromwell (No. 8) played three seasons at the University of Guelph before transferring to Texas Tech and then Michigan State, while Giordano Vaccaro (No. 11) spent three years developing at the University of Manitoba before continuing his career at Purdue.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: FALL EDITION

Rank | Name | POS | School | Hometown

1 | Akheem Mesidor | DL | Miami | Ottawa

2 | Logan Taylor | OL | Boston College | Lunenburg, N.S.

3 | Wesley Bailey | DL | Louisville | Ottawa

4 | Nick Cenacle | WR | Hawaii | Montreal

5 | Albert Reese IV | OL | Mississippi State | Edmonton

6 | Jett Elad | DB | Rutgers | Mississauga, Ont.

7 | Rene Konga | DL | Louisville | Ottawa

8 | Devynn Cromwell | DB | Michigan State | Toronto

9 | Nolan Ulm | WR | Eastern Washington | Kelowna, B.C.

10 | Dariel Djabome | LB | Rutgers | Longueuil, Que.

11 | Giordano Vaccaro | OL | Purdue | Winnipeg

12 | Malcolm Bell | DB | Michigan State | Montreal

13 | Darius Bell | OL | East Carolina | Hamilton, Ont.

14 | Jez Janvier | OL | Southern Mississippi | Montreal

15 | Josh Baka | DB | Alabama Birmingham | Ottawa

16 | Rohan Jones | TE | Arkansas | Montreal

17 | Tyrell Lawrence | OL | Alabama A&M | Milton, Ont.

18 | Darius McKenzie | LB | South Alabama | Ottawa

19 | Aamarii Notice | DL | Coastal Carolina | Toronto

20 | Trae Tomlinson | DB | Louisiana | Winnipeg

BY THE NUMBERS

The fall rankings include:

Six offensive linemen

Five defensive backs

Four defensive linemen

Two wide receivers

Two linebackers

One tight end

17 schools are represented in the rankings. Louisville (No. 3 Wesley Bailey and No. 7 Rene Konga), Rutgers (No. 6 Jett Elad and No. 10 Dariel Djabome) and Michigan State (No. 8 Devynn Cromwell and No. 12 Malcolm Bell) feature multiple players.

Four of the eight first-round selections in the 2025 CFL Draft were listed in the 2024 CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall edition.

TOP-5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 | AKHEEM MESIDOR | DL | MIAMI | OTTAWA

2024: 13 games/starts, 32 tackles (17 solo and 15 assisted), nine tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2022 and 2024)

All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2021)

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

Played two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Miami

Career: 50 games, 37 starts, 145 tackles (85 solo and 60 assisted), 35 tackles for a loss, 23 sacks

NO. 2 | LOGAN TAYLOR | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | LUNENBURG, N.S.

2024: 12 games, 11 starts (10 at left guard and one at left tackle), 364 dropback snaps, no sacks allowed, five games with a PFF pass block grade of over 80.0

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2023-24)

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

Entering third season at Boston College following two at Virginia

Career: 37 games with 34 starts

NO. 3 | WESLEY BAILEY | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

Entering first season at Louisville after playing four at Rutgers

Academic All-Big Ten (2024)

Shrine Bowl 1,000

Career: 36 games, 25 starts, 71 tackles (31 solo and 40 assisted), 14 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and five passes deflected.

NO. 4 | NICK CENACLE | WR | HAWAII | MONTREAL

2024: 12 games, nine starts, led team in receptions (63), receiving yards (721) and touchdown receptions (six)

Academic All-Mountain West (2022)

Career: 36 games, 94 receptions, 1,072 receiving yards, 11.4 yards per catch and seven touchdowns

NO. 5 | ALBERT REESE IV | OL | MISSISSIPPI STATE | EDMONTON

2024: 12 games/starts (10 at right tackle and two at right guard) and 853 total snaps

Kent Hull Trophy as the best offensive lineman in Mississippi

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

Career: 40 games with 13 starts







Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.