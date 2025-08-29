Week 13: Game Day at a Glance

The wait is over - the most electric game of the season, the 60th Labour Day Classic, presented by The Mosaic Company, is finally here!

On Sunday, August 31, with kickoff at 5 p.m., a packed to the hilt Mosaic Stadium will come alive as your first-place Saskatchewan Roughriders take on our arch-rival the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the most anticipated matchup of the CFL season. Not only that, but Rider Nation is making history this Sunday with the largest crowd ever at the new Mosaic Stadium!

This year's Classic isn't just a matchup - it's a diamond anniversary celebration. With 60 years of unforgettable moments, a fierce rivalry and the unshakable passion of Rider Nation, this game is one for the history books. We will also be proudly celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Day, honouring the courageous individuals who serve our country.

With a sold-out stadium, fans should plan to arrive early to avoid lines at the gates and be in their seats in time for the Labour Day Classic Flyover happening prior to kickoff courtesy of our friends at the Royal Canadian Air Force!

Before kickoff, fans are invited to the Coors Light Party in the Park, starting at 2 p.m. This pre-game festival is packed with entertainment for all ages, including inflatables, interactive games, face painting, balloon artists, and local food trucks. Don't miss the Watermelon Eating Contest, open to fans who want to show off their speed and Rider spirit. The Coors Light Party in the Park will also feature a live performance by the high-energy Blu Beach Band, setting the tone for an unforgettable game day.

Meanwhile inside the stadium and ahead of kickoff, fans can look forward to an exciting arch-rivalry pre-game challenge between Rider and Blue Bomber fans. The game will also include a special Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation tribute.

The excitement continues with a halftime performance by the Arcana Kings, closing out the Pepsi Concert Series. Known for their high-energy shows and unique fusion of rock and bagpipes, the Arcana Kings deliver crowd-igniting anthems like Soldier On, Here We Go, and Unbreakable.

It's going to be a scorching day on Sunday, with temperatures expected to approach 30°C, so fans are reminded to please come prepared. Sealed water bottles (up to 1L) are permitted, and refill stations will be available in the South Endzone for those bringing reusable bottles.

Ride the wave of momentum into the Classic with your Rider Pride flying high! From August 30 to September 1, take 40% off the iconic Retro Flag- available at the Rider Store or online at riderville.com. Don't miss your chance to own this special piece of Rider history.

Missed out on Labour Day tickets? There's still plenty of action ahead at Mosaic Stadium! Join us for Legends Night, presented by Ruffles, on September 13, Lights Out: Land of the Living Skies, presented by NexGen Energy, on October 10, and our final regular season home game, Welcome to Fabulous Riderville, presented by Capital Auto Group, on October 25. We'll close out the regular season at home in true Vegas style with a dazzling showcase you won't want to miss.

To purchase tickets, visit Riderville.com or the Rider Ticket Office to lock in your seats. Family Ticket Packages are also available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohereandhavea full FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

In transit?Rider Transitpresented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8thAvenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs from each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited.There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour throughout the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet!Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens two hours before kickoff on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 13

This Sunday, keep an eye on quarterback Trevor Harris as he chases CFL history. The Roughriders' No. 7 needs just two touchdown passes to reach a career milestone of 200. As well, he is 30 completions shy of overtaking Doug Flutie for 10th on the CFL's All-Time list. Harris enters the game with 2,947 completions. Another milestone to follow: Middle linebacker Jameer Thurman needs just two defensive tackles to reach 500 for his career.

FUN LABOUR DAY STATS

The Roughriders lead the All-Time series 38-21.

Saskatchewan has scored 153 touchdowns - 23 more than Winnipeg - over 59 Labour Day Classics.

Points-wise, Saskatchewan has a 1,654-1,254 advantage over the first 59 matchups.

Dating back to 1949, 81 different quarterbacks have thrown a pass for the Roughriders or Blue Bombers in a Labour Day Classic. The teams were tied at 40 quarterbacks each until Trevor Harris tipped the balance in Saskatchewan's favour by making his Labour Day Classic debut last year.

On Sunday, the Roughriders will top 1.6 million in All-Time Labour Day Classic attendance.

This will be the sixth Labour Day Classic to be played on the final day of August - and the first at new Mosaic Stadium. The other August games were held in 1986, 1997, 2003, 2008 and 2014.







