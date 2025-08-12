Honour Roll Comes Calling for Butler & Beaulieu

August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League handed out its week 10 Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with running back James Butler and defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu earning recognition for their performances in the big overtime win at Hamilton.

Butler (87.2 PFF Grade)- the bruising back recorded 140 scrimmage yards- his second-highest total of the season- while scoring two second- half touchdowns in the back-and-forth affair, including a spectacular 17-yard leaping grab from Nathan Rourke to give the Lions a lead in the final minute of regulation. Butler enters week 11 as the CFL's leader with 704 rushing yards. His six rushing touchdowns trail only Calgary's Dedrick Mills.

Beaulieu (86.1 PFF Grade)- the hard-hitting safety continued his solid sophomore campaign in the backend of the defence, registering a pair of tackles to go with a huge punch out in overtime that resulted in a fumble recovery for the defence, ultimately setting up Sean Whyte with a walk-off field goal in the 41-38 triumph. Beaulieu has racked up 21 defensive stops, one interception and the forced fumble through ten games.

Butler, Beaulieu and the Lions continue to prepare for a Saturday, August 16 home clash with the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 4:00 pm. Our first annual Show 'N' Shine game features a tribute to our province's classic car culture.

Join us at the expanded Backyard Party at Plaza of Nations at 11:00 am featuring over 100 specialty cars, summer tunes and custom builds. $5 Coors Light and White Claw beverages are available for fans 19+.

The first 7,500 fans through the gates receive a free BC Lions model toy car. Secure your tickets, starting at just $19 and get FREE weekday entry to the PNE Fair later this month.







