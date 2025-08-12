CFL Honour Roll: Week 10 - Adams Earns Player of the Week
August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Vernon Adams Jr., Cristophe Beaulieu and the Calgary Stampeders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 10 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 10: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary Stampeders | WPG 27 - CGY 28
PFF Player Grade: 91.5
17-of-24 passing (70.8 per cent) for 300 yards, including three 30+ yard completions
Two touchdown passes; including a 78-yard effort to Tevin Jones
No interceptions
141.0 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 10: DEFENCE
DB | Cristophe Beaulieu | BC Lions | BC 41 - HAM 38
PFF Player Grade: 86.1
52 total defensives snaps
Two defensive tackles
The forced fumble in overtime that led to Sean Whyte's game-winning field goal
88.0 Grade on 36 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 10: OFFENSIVE LINE
Calgary Stampeders | WPG 27 - CGY 28
PFF unit grade: 83.9
Top-3 performers:
Christopher Fortin | 84.0
Joshua Coker | 78.7
Christy Nkanu | 73.6
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 10
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary | 91.5
RB | James Butler | BC | 87.2
REC | Justin Hardy | Ottawa | 81.2
OL | Christopher Fortin | Calgary | 84.0
DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton | 82.4
LB | Jovan Santos-Knox | Ottawa | 80.6
DB | Cristophe Beaulieu | BC | 86.1
RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 78.7
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 93.5
ST | D.K. Bonhomme | Edmonton | 90.4
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.7 | W10 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa
90.6 | W7 | DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa
