CFL and NFL Renew Officiating Development Program

August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the National Football League (NFL) have renewed their officiating partnership, underscoring their collective commitment to strengthening the pipeline of officials. The first iteration of the program was conducted between 2016-19. Two crews of seven CFL officials will take part in NFL training camp joint practices, beginning August 13.

"We're excited for this collaborative opportunity with the NFL," said Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Officiating at the CFL. "The quality of officiating reflects the strength of the game. Having more repetitions at the professional level is a key driver of performance as we grow the officiating community throughout North America."

Activities will include current CFL and NFL officials, as well as NFL development program officials. Due to in-season time commitments by CFL officials and staff, NFL officials will not travel to Canada at this juncture of the program. The two sides will explore future opportunities for exchange and collaboration in Canada at a later date.

"Football is a global sport and officiating is an integral component," said Ramon George, NFL vice president of officiating training and development. "The NFL and the CFL are two leagues with one standard. This partnership unites us with a shared officiating mission of accuracy, integrity and excellence."

From August 13-14, seven officials will travel to Minnesota to share insights and best practices with their NFL counterparts as the hometown Vikings welcome the New England Patriots. A separate crew of seven will also make its way to Philadelphia to exchange expertise and learnings with local officials while the Eagles host the Cleveland Browns.

MINNESOTA OFFICIATING CREW

Marc Cobb | Line of scrimmage | Brantford, Ont.

Iain Cropper | Deep side | Saskatoon

Ryan Lange | Deep middle | Edmonton

Ritchie Miller | Umpire | Winnipeg

Dan Mulvihill | Line of scrimmage | Regina

Kevin Riopel | Deep side | Repentigny, Que.

Andrew Wakefield | Referee | Toronto

PHILADELPHIA OFFICIATING CREW

Thomas Cesari | Line of scrimmage | Kirkland, Que.

Dan Fleischhaker | Deep side | Regina

Jason Maggio | Deep middle | Burlington, Ont.

Justin McInnes | Referee | Edmonton

Kyle Mikulik | Umpire | Winnipeg

Christopher Shapka | Line of scrimmage | Comox, B.C.

Rob Skaggs | Deep side | Edmontonl League. If you no longer wish to receive these emails please unsubscribe.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.