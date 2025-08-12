Benson Released
August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from roster:
National long snapper Mike Benson
