Benson Released

August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from roster:

National long snapper Mike Benson

