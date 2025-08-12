The Lions' First-Ever Show N' Shine Set for this Saturday Ahead of Rematch with Alouettes

August 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are looking for another win against the Montreal Alouettes, this time at the Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday, August 16 at 4:00 pm.

For this game only, the Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports is turning into a classic car show, where fans can enjoy live music, food, drinks, and family-friendly fun all afternoon. It's a party so BIG it had to be moved across the street to the Plaza of Nations, beginning at 11:00 am.

Fans can also catch the grand arrival of the Driven Project, who will be wrapping up their day of Supercar Therapy with a special entrance at the Backyard Party.

On the field, the squad looks to stay hot after Nathan Rourke recorded the fourth 400-plus yard passing game in his career while James Butler enters week 11 as the CFL's leading rusher with 704 yards and Sean Whyte leads all kickers with a 95.5 field goal percentage (21/22).

To keep the hype going ahead of kickoff, the first 7,500 fans to arrive at the game will receive a limited-edition, Hot Wheels-style BC Lions die-cast car at the gates.

Plus-your game ticket gets you FREE weekday admission to the PNE*. Secure your spot HERE with game tickets starting at $19!

