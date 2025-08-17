Solomon Elimimian to be Enshrined Alongside Lions Legends with Jersey Retirement on October 4

Published on August 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are proud to announce Solomon Elimimian will have his number 56 retired, along with an induction to our Wall of Fame, on Saturday, October 4.

The ceremony takes place during our Gravy Bowl game against the Calgary Stampeders.

"What a great honour it is to join such a distinguished and incredible list of legends by having my number retired by the BC Lions, alongside the greatest to ever play for the fans in Vancouver," Elimimian said.

"Many thanks go out to God, my family, friends, former teammates and former coaches. I also thank Amar Doman and the BC Lions organization for making it happen. I'm excited to see you all on October 4th!"

Elimimian made an immediate impact upon signing with the club in 2010, winning CFL Most Outstanding Rookie and quickly establishing himself as the leader of the defence for the better part of a decade.

A 2011 Grey Cup champion, four-time CFL All-Star and six-time West Division All-Star, Elimimian made history in 2014 by becoming the first on defence to win CFL Most Outstanding Player. It was during that season where Elimimian set a new single-season CFL of record 143 defensive tackles, a record he would break once again in 2017 with 144 defensive stops.

He also won CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2014 and 2016 and was once again the Lions' nominee for Most Outstanding Player in 2017.

The club's all-time leader with 745 defensive tackles, Elimimian appeared in 125 games, including playoffs, in his nine seasons with the Lions.

Elimimian was also named to the CFL's All-Decade Team in 2020 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 Class.

Following the October 4 ceremony, Christian Covington will wear 56 for the remainder of 2025 before it becomes the final number retired by the organization.

The club also announced that, effective after this season, the Ring of Honour will be re-named Honoured Numbers and be featured prominently inside the stadium. Future Honoured Numbers will remain in circulation with the current team.

Elimimian joins an exclusive list of Lion legends to be enshrined with an Honoured Number:

PLAYER NUMBER YEARS

By Bailey 38 1954-1964

Norm Fieldgate 75 1954-1967

Willie Fleming 15 1959-1966

Joe Kapp 22 1961-1966

Jim Young 30 1967-1979

Alan Wilson 52 1972-1986

Lui Passaglia 5 1976-2000

Jamie Taras 60 1987-2002

Brent Johnson 97 2001-2011

Geroy Simon 81 2011-2012

Solomon Elimimian 56 2010-2018







Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2025

Solomon Elimimian to be Enshrined Alongside Lions Legends with Jersey Retirement on October 4 - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.