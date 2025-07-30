Sean Whyte and James Butler Earn All-Honour Roll Accolades for July

July 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League announced its monthly Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF), giving accolades to veteran kicker Sean Whyte and running back James Butler.

Whyte (89.9 PFF Grade) - In the month of July, he was a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals, including a walk-off winner in Montreal on July 5. Overall, this season, he has made all 17 field goal attempts and is 14/15 on converts.

Butler (85.1 PFF Grade) - Within the four games played in July, Butler has rushed for 367 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 66 carries. The running back rushed for a career-high 171 yards in the July 13 win in Edmonton. In the same game, Butler totalled 206 yards from scrimmage. He now enters week nine as the CFL's leader with 615 rushing yards.

The Lions return home on Saturday, August 16 to take on the Montreal Alouettes at the first-ever Show n' Shine game where tickets start at $19 and get you FREE admission into the PNE*

*Restrictions apply. Only valid for weekday entry.







