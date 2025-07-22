Lions Claw with Tiger-Cats in Sunday's Family Traditions Game in Support of World Vision Canada

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions prepare for another big battle as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats pay a visit to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Sunday, July 27. Kickoff is 4:00 pm.

Join us for Family Traditions in support of World Vision Canada. We welcome Lion fans of all generations to celebrate with their loved ones in an afternoon filled with fun and memorable family activities.

Our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports is underway at NOON on Terry Fox Plaza, providing fun for all ages.

The activities include balloon artists, princesses, mascots from our friends across the Vancouver sports scene and a family portrait studio for fans and their loved ones to make more memories.

The fun continues after the game when we welcome families to come down for a jog on the field!

Whether it was your parents, grandparents or siblings who first introduced you to this great Canadian tradition, Sunday gives you the opportunity to honour your own special traditions.

Secure your seats HERE with game tickets starting at $19!







