CFL Honour Roll: Week 7 - Harris Earns Player of the Week

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Destin Talbert and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 7 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 33 - BC 27

PFF Player Grade: 93.0

Completed 23-of-30 passes (76.7 per cent) for 395 yards and three touchdowns

Four 30+ yard completions, including a 66-yard effort to Samuel Emilus in the second

140.3 efficiency rating

Second Offensive Player of the Week selection (Week 6) - first player to earn back-to-back honours this season

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: DEFENCE

DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 30 - OTT 15

PFF Player Grade: 92.6

55 total defensive snaps

Six defensive tackles, two interceptions and two pass knockdowns

92.9 Grade on 37 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | TOR 25 - MTL 26

PFF unit grade: 78.8

Top-3 performers:

Pier-Olivier Lestage | 83.9

Nick Callender | 80.8

Donald Ventrelli | 75.4

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 7

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 93.0

RB | Deonta McMahon | Toronto | 73.7

REC | Dohnte Meyers | Saskatchewan | 85.2

OL | Brandon Revenberg | Hamilton | 83.9

DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan | 80.4

LB | Adarius Pickett | Ottawa | 83.4

DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton | 92.6

RET | James Letcher Jr. | Montreal | 71.1

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 77.2

ST | Patrice Rene | BC | 90.4

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal

91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton

90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

90.6 | W7 | DB | Damon Webb | Calgary

90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan

90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

90.2 | W6 | DB | Garry Peters | BC







Canadian Football League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.