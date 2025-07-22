CFL Honour Roll: Week 7 - Harris Earns Player of the Week
July 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Trevor Harris, Destin Talbert and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 7 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 33 - BC 27
PFF Player Grade: 93.0
Completed 23-of-30 passes (76.7 per cent) for 395 yards and three touchdowns
Four 30+ yard completions, including a 66-yard effort to Samuel Emilus in the second
140.3 efficiency rating
Second Offensive Player of the Week selection (Week 6) - first player to earn back-to-back honours this season
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: DEFENCE
DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 30 - OTT 15
PFF Player Grade: 92.6
55 total defensive snaps
Six defensive tackles, two interceptions and two pass knockdowns
92.9 Grade on 37 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 7: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | TOR 25 - MTL 26
PFF unit grade: 78.8
Top-3 performers:
Pier-Olivier Lestage | 83.9
Nick Callender | 80.8
Donald Ventrelli | 75.4
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 7
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 93.0
RB | Deonta McMahon | Toronto | 73.7
REC | Dohnte Meyers | Saskatchewan | 85.2
OL | Brandon Revenberg | Hamilton | 83.9
DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan | 80.4
LB | Adarius Pickett | Ottawa | 83.4
DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton | 92.6
RET | James Letcher Jr. | Montreal | 71.1
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 77.2
ST | Patrice Rene | BC | 90.4
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.6 | W7 | DB | Damon Webb | Calgary
90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan
90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
90.2 | W6 | DB | Garry Peters | BC
