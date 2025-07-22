"Play It Forward" Presented by LiUNA Returns Tonight

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in partnership with LiUNA, are proud to announce the return of Play it Forward, a cornerstone community initiative dedicated to engaging Indigenous youth through sport, mentorship, and cultural connection.

Tonight, July 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Hamilton Stadium will welcome 100 youth from Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and surrounding Indigenous communities for an evening of football drills and team-building activities led by Tiger-Cats players and esteemed community leaders.

Tiger-Cats players Liam Dobson, Jamal Peters, Coulter Woodmansey, Ante Milanovich-Litre, and Brandon Revenberg will be joined by respected mentors including lacrosse coach Kevin Sandy, youth golf organization First Tee, and Tiger-Cats alumnus John Macdonald.

"Play it Forward is a vital initiative for our organization, providing an opportunity for Indigenous youth to feel seen, valued, and included at Hamilton Stadium," said Amanda Heeren, Manager of Community Partnerships and Player Relations, Hamilton Sports Group. "We're proud to work with LiUNA and our community partners to bring this event to life, and we're continually inspired by the enthusiasm and leadership our players bring to the field."

Youth participants will each receive a Play it Forward T-shirt and complimentary tickets to the August 7 Tiger-Cats home game versus the BC Lions, as well as a Forge FC match later this season, courtesy of LiUNA.

Play it Forward continues to serve as a key element of the Hamilton Sports Group's mission to build inclusive, empowering experiences for youth across the region and strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities through meaningful, action-oriented programming.







