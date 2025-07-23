Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian Defensive Back and Canadian Linebacker

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian defensive back Ronan Horrall and Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou, the team announced today.

Horrall, 22, was selected 48th overall in the sixth round by the Tiger-Cats in the 2025 CFL Draft and participated in the team's training camp this season. The 6-2, 190-pound Ottawa, Ontario native played 25 games over four seasons (2021-24) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, recording 32 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Kwamou, 23, was selected 44th overall in the fifth round by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 CFL Draft. The 6-0, 224-pound Calgary, Alberta native spent two seasons (2023-24) with the Argonauts, appearing in 13 games and registering 10 special teams tackles. He played 26 games four seasons (2018-22) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, posting 108 tackles (64 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three passes defended.

The football club also announced the following players have been released from the team:

AMER - LB - Ozzie Nicholas

AMER - RB - Shane Watts







