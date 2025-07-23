Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian Defensive Back and Canadian Linebacker
July 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian defensive back Ronan Horrall and Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou, the team announced today.
Horrall, 22, was selected 48th overall in the sixth round by the Tiger-Cats in the 2025 CFL Draft and participated in the team's training camp this season. The 6-2, 190-pound Ottawa, Ontario native played 25 games over four seasons (2021-24) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, recording 32 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.
Kwamou, 23, was selected 44th overall in the fifth round by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 CFL Draft. The 6-0, 224-pound Calgary, Alberta native spent two seasons (2023-24) with the Argonauts, appearing in 13 games and registering 10 special teams tackles. He played 26 games four seasons (2018-22) with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, posting 108 tackles (64 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three passes defended.
The football club also announced the following players have been released from the team:
AMER - LB - Ozzie Nicholas
AMER - RB - Shane Watts
Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2025
- Week 8 in the CFL - CFL
- Week 8: Game Day at a Glance - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 2026 CFL Combine Awarded to Edmonton - CFL
- 2026 CFL Combine Awarded to Edmonton - Edmonton Elks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian Defensive Back and Canadian Linebacker - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Alouettes Face Red Hot Stampeders - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian Defensive Back and Canadian Linebacker
- "Play It Forward" Presented by LiUNA Returns Tonight
- City of Hamilton to Celebrate NBA Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Community Rally
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Running Back & Global Punter
- Bagayogo Released