Alouettes Face Red Hot Stampeders

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will be out West on Thursday night, as Jason Maas' squad will face the Calgary Stampeders at 9 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CBSSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

The Alouettes (4-2-0) are coming off a last-minute victory over the Toronto Argonauts last Thursday.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his third start of the season. The 37-year-old veteran has thrown for 472 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 36 yards. New returner Lincoln Victor will step in for the injured James Letcher Jr. Victor, who attended training camp with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, will be playing in his first CFL game.

Defensive back Lorenzo Burns and defensive end M.J.Sherman will return to the lineup. After five seasons in Edmonton, Canadian safety Scott Hutter will make his Alouettes debut. With Tyson Philpot out, it will be interesting to see how Cole Spieker performs after recording 129 yards and a touchdown on nine catches in the last game.







