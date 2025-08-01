Als Return Home to Face Riders on Saturday

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will take on the CFL's best team on Saturday night. Jason Maas's squad will face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 7 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CBSSN, CFL+,985fm, TSN 690).

The Alouettes (5-2-0) are coming off a road win last Thursday over the Calgary Stampeders, thanks to a franchise record-setting 58-yard field goal by Jose Maltos late in the game.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his fourth start of the season. He earned the win in Calgary by going 30-for-40 with 280 yards and a touchdown pass.

Two key additions will bolster the defense. Defensive end Shawn Lemon will play his first game in over a year, while defensive tackle Dylan Wynn returns after missing four games.

Receiver Alexander Hollins will make his Alouettes debut after three seasons with the Lions. Tyjon Lindsey is also back with the team and will play his first game of the year.

Quebec native Cyrille Hogan-Saindon will make his first appearance in an Alouettes uniform. He spent the first three years of his career with the Ottawa Redblacks.







