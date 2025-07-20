Alouettes Add Three
July 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Sunday:
Players added to the roster
Sam Clark (G), P, James Madison
Riley Macleod (N), LB, Western
Lincoln Victor (A), WR, Washington State
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2025
- Elks Add Trio of Defensive Backs Following Bye Week - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Add Three - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Add Three
- Alouettes Add Veteran Shawn Lemon
- Alouettes Return to Action against Argonauts
- Alouettes Release Mullen
- Alouettes Release Wayne