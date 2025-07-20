Alouettes Add Three

July 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Sunday:

Players added to the roster

Sam Clark (G), P, James Madison

Riley Macleod (N), LB, Western

Lincoln Victor (A), WR, Washington State

