Former NFL Running Back Eno Benjamin Arrives in the Nest

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday the signing of American running back Eno Benjamin.The 26-year-old was in Calgary this season where he dressed for two games with the Stampeders.

Benjamin (5'9'', 207 lbs) recorded 80 kickoff-return yards, 43 punt-return yards and seven rushing yards with the Stamps in 2025.

The Dallas, TX native was selected in the seventh round, 222nd overall, during the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He suited up in 24 games with the Cards, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, rushing 111 times for 431 yards with three touchdowns. He also recorded 31 receptions for 235 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 342 yards.

He played 35 games over three seasons at Arizona State University. He rushed 576 times for 2,867 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 82 catches for 625 yards and four majors. He was named first-team all-Pac 12 Conference as a sophomore in 2018 after setting a single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards.







