MLSE and Buffalo Bills Announce Partnership to Engage Canadian Fans and Grow the Game of Football

As the Buffalo Bills kicked off their 2025-26 season earlier this week, the Bills and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced today that they have entered into a multi-faceted partnership to celebrate the shared passion for sport north of the border and to help grow the game of football with Canadian youth. The partnership looks to build connections with Canadian football fans through MLSE's existing portfolio of premier destinations and sports teams, including the Toronto Argonauts, Toronto Raptors, and Toronto FC. The partnership will feature youth camps with the Toronto Argonauts, exclusive apparel collaborations, watch parties at Real Sports Bar & Grill, Bills prizes and giveaways featured at select games across the portfolio of MLSE properties, and more.

This strategic partnership, launched today with a youth clinic in Toronto that featured executives from the Bills and Argos, Toronto Argonaut players, along with Bills minority owners and Toronto sports legends, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Jozy Altidore, is coming on the heels of the Bills officially joining the NFL Global Markets program in May 2025, unlocking their ability to engage fans across all of Canada in addition to focusing on their home market of Southern Ontario. Linking arms with MLSE, and specifically the Argonauts, represents one of the many Canadian community partnerships the Bills are planning to forge this season; other activation partners include Football Ontario and Canadian Heart and Stroke.

"There are no borders when it comes to passion for the game of football, and the rich history of both teams has contributed to Southern Ontario and Western New York being a hotbed for the game," said Keith Pelley, President & CEO of MLSE. "We will always be stronger as partners, and by working together as teammates to grow the game, we will not only strengthen the profile for both the Argonauts and Bills but create opportunities for thousands of young fans to learn and love the game of football. Our games may have differences on the field, but the heart of this great game, both in the players and in our fans, is the same and we look forward to celebrating and growing it together in the years ahead."

A cornerstone of the partnership is the Future of Football program, which brings together the CFL's Toronto Argonauts and the NFL's Buffalo Bills, sharing a common goal of growing the game of football for all youth. The program is rooted in the belief that sport has the power to change the world and, together, these storied organizations are giving more Canadian youth access to the game we love to help them reach their full potential. Future of Football launches today with a flag football camp giving over 200 youth from across the GTA the opportunity to enrich their skills through training sessions with Argonauts and Bills development coaches, and scrimmages with Argos players. Today's clinic is the first of several youth football clinics that the Argonauts and Bills will be co-hosting throughout the year.

"For many years, Canadian football fans have been vital in elevating the Buffalo Bills as an emerging global brand. Considering Toronto-one of North America's largest cities-is located just under one hundred miles from Buffalo, this proximity is not only significant for our market but also for the entire National Football League," said Pete Guelli, Chief Operating Officer, Buffalo Bills. "By partnering with MLSE and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, and collaborating on the Future of Football program, we are committed to providing Canadian youth with valuable opportunities that will cultivate a passion for football and inspire the next generation of players. Together, we can grow the game and make a lasting impact on young athletes across both countries."

To celebrate the Future of Football program, the Argonauts will host a dedicated Future of Football-themed game when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on October 4 at BMO Field. Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Bills x Argos giveaway item and may participate in contests for Bills prizes. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, and Argos' and Bills' legend Doug Flutie are scheduled to appear. Youth participants from the Future of Football camp will also be invited as special guests to the game. Fans can access tickets in the upper East Grandstand for this marquee game starting at $20, with the option to add a $5 youth ticket (for fans under 15).

"The game of football has been an ever-present blessing in my life and presented me with opportunities to not only live and work in the city my family and I now call home, but to be able to consider so many teammates as extended family," said Michael 'Pinball' Clemons, Canadian Football Hall of Famer and Toronto Argonauts General Manager. "I always say I don't have favourites, but one of my favourite teammates is Doug Flutie, and his career perfectly embodies how the greatness of the game transcends any geographical border and how we can come together to celebrate it. I consider it an honour to be a part of this partnership and to help play a role in growing the game of football."

Beginning today, Canadian Bills fans will have access to official team merchandise at Real Sports Apparel in-store and online. In addition, Toronto-founded lifestyle brand Peace Collective will be unveiling a limited-edition Bills x Argos merchandise collection available at Real Sports Apparel and in-venue at BMO Field during the Future of Football-themed game.

Throughout the Bills' season, sports fans in Ontario will have the opportunity to come together to support the Bills as the newly renovated Real Sports Bar & Grill becomes the official watch party destination for Buffalo Bills games. Following the restaurant's grand reopening this month, the northern chapter of Bills Mafia will get to experience themed programming, alumni and mascot drop-ins, apparel and ticket giveaways, and more in the upgraded space and the official bar of Toronto sports.

