Argos Bring Back East All-CFL WR Makai Polk

Published on August 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American WR Makai Polk.

Polk, 6'3"/197lbs, returns to Toronto after spending most of 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons. The dynamic receiver burst onto the CFL scene in 2024, hauling in 61 passes for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns over 17 regular-season games. Polk led the Argos in all three major receiving categories last season. In the playoffs and Grey Cup, the Mississippi State product caught 14 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. The California native was named East All-CFL and was Toronto's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. After setting receiving records in 2021 at MSU in receptions (105) and yards (1,046), Polk signed as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2022 before a stint with the New York Giants in 2023.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.