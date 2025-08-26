Betts and Hatcher Sr. Make the Grade for Week 12 Honour Roll

Published on August 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - BC Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts and wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. were named to the Canadian Football League Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF), grading out at the top of their respective positions in week 12 action.

Betts (89.4 PFF Grade)- the edge rusher made his presence known in Toronto, registering five defensive tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble. In addition, Betts held a grade of 85.3 on 32 pass rush snaps.

Through 11 games, Betts is tied for second in the CFL with 43 TPRs (sacks, plus hits, plus hurries) and has a team-leading four sacks to go with 26 defensive stops.

Hatcher Sr. (82.5 PFF Grade)- it's only fitting that Hatch rhymes with Catch. With a team-leading 131 yards on seven receptions last week, Hatcher Sr. became the first receiver in the CFL to eclipse 1,000 yards this season.

The playmaker is well on his way to surpassing his career-high of 1,226 yards, set in the 2023 campaign.

The Lions return from their bye on Monday, September 1 to prepare for a week 14 clash against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, September 5 in our nation's capital.

The teams play the second half of their back-to-back exactly one week later in our Campus Clash presented by Triple O's. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field is 7:00 pm.

Tickets start at only $19 with the event featuring a frat party-themed Backyard Tailgate.

