CFL Honour Roll: Week 12 - Betts Earns Player of the Week
Published on August 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 15 - CGY 32
PFF Player Grade: 85.0
15-of-23 passing (65.2 per cent) for 205 yards; passing 2,500 yards this season
Two touchdown passes, and a game-long 62-yard pass to KeeSean Johnson
Third Offensive Player of the Week selection this season (Weeks 6 & 7)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: DEFENCE
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC Lions | BC 34 - TOR 52
PFF Player Grade: 89.4
51 total defensive snaps
Five defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss
First forced fumble of the season
One sack resulting in a loss of two yards
85.3 Grade on 32 pass rush snaps
Second CFL All-Week selection this season (Week 1)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | WPG 26 - MTL 13
PFF unit grade: 68.6
Top-3 performers:
Nick Callender | 74.5
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | 71.5
Donald Ventrelli | 67.6
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 85.0
RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.6
REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | BC | 82.5
OL | Zack Williams | Calgary | 78.7
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC | 89.4
LB | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 76.1
DB | Arthur Hamlin| Montreal | 74.8
RET | Javon Leake | Edmonton | 78.1
K/P | Joe Couch | Saskatchewan | 77.4
ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 90.2
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
93.9 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.7 | W10 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa
Lucas Barrett Associate Vice-President, Communications & Public Affairs, Canadian Football League Email: lbarrett@cfl.ca Phone: 416.802.7852 X: @LucasBarrett9 Website: cfl.ca
You have received this email because you are a contact of the Canadian Football League. If you no longer wish to receive these emails please unsubscribe.
End Att Header>
*** Part 1 - ASCII
CFL HONOUR ROLL: WEEK 12 - BETTS EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK Harris and Montreal O-line also receive top marks TORONTO - Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
https://prezlymail.com/c/9ed34d78-ab43-4c69-8b63-4817b7d4a187/2fdbb9b8/https%3A%2F%2Fpress.cfl.ca%2Fcfl-honour-roll-week-12-betts-earns-player-of-the-week%3Futm_source%3Dprezly.com%26utm_medium%3Dcampaign%26utm_campaign%3DCFL%2BHONOUR%2BROLL%253A%2BWEEK%2B12%2B%25E2%2580%2593%2BBETTS%2BEARNS%2BPLAYER%2BOF%2BTHE%2BWEEK%26utm_id%3D9ed34d78-ab43-4c69-8b63-4817b7d4a187%26utm_content%3Dstory%2Bheader
CFL HONOUR ROLL: WEEK 12 - BETTS EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Harris and Montreal O-line also receive top marks
https://prezlymail.com/c/9ed34d78-ab43-4c69-8b63-4817b7d4a187/2fdbb9b8/https%3A%2F%2Fpress.cfl.ca%2Fcfl-honour-roll-week-12-betts-earns-player-of-the-week%3Futm_source%3Dprezly.com%26utm_medium%3Dcampaign%26utm_campaign%3DCFL%2BHONOUR%2BROLL%253A%2BWEEK%2B12%2B%25E2%2580%2593%2BBETTS%2BEARNS%2BPLAYER%2BOF%2BTHE%2BWEEK%26utm_id%3D9ed34d78-ab43-4c69-8b63-4817b7d4a187%26utm_content%3Dstory%2Bimage%23image-e3e28e0f-8f33-4f99-935b-fc75aad69b73
TORONTO - Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 15 - CGY 32
* PFF Player Grade: 85.0 * 15-of-23 passing (65.2 per cent) for 205 yards; passing 2,500 yards this season * Two touchdown passes, and a game-long 62-yard pass to KeeSean Johnson * Third Offensive Player of the Week selection this season (Weeks 6 & 7)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: DEFENCE
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC Lions | BC 34 - TOR 52
* PFF Player Grade: 89.4 * 51 total defensive snaps * Five defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss * First forced fumble of the season * One sack resulting in a loss of two yards * 85.3 Grade on 32 pass rush snaps * Second CFL All-Week selection this season (Week 1)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | WPG 26 - MTL 13
* PFF unit grade: 68.6 * Top-3 performers: * Nick Callender | 74.5 * Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | 71.5 * Donald Ventrelli | 67.6
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12
* QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 85.0 * RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.6 * REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | BC | 82.5 * OL | Zack Williams | Calgary | 78.7 * DL | Mathieu Betts | BC | 89.4 * LB | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 76.1 * DB | Arthur Hamlin| Montreal | 74.8 * RET | Javon Leake | Edmonton | 78.1 * K/P | Joe Couch | Saskatchewan | 77.4 * ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 90.2
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10 (Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
1. 99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg 2. 93.9 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC 3. 93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan 4. 92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton 5. 91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal 6. 91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary 7. 91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton 8. 90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton 9. 90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC 10. 90.7 | W10 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa
Lucas Barrett Associate Vice-President, Communications & Public Affairs, Canadian Football League Email: lbarrett@cfl.ca [lbarrett@cfl.ca] Phone: 416.802.7852 [tel:416.802.7852] X: @LucasBarrett9 Website: cfl.ca
You have received this email because you are a contact of the Canadian Football League. If you no longer wish to receive these emails please unsubscribe.
Made with Prezly https://prez.ly/storytelling-and-distribution
*** Part 2 - ASCII
CFL HONOUR ROLL: WEEK 12 - BETTS EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK #outlook a
96 .mj-outlook-group-fix
@media only screen and (min-width:480px)
.moz-text-html .mj-column-per-100-000
@media only screen and (max-width:479px)
CFL HONOUR ROLL: WEEK 12 - BETTS EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK Harris and Montreal O-line also receive top marks TORONTO - Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
CFL HONOUR ROLL: WEEK 12 - BETTS EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Harris and Montreal O-line also receive top marks
TORONTO - Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes' offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 15 - CGY 32
PFF Player Grade: 85.0
15-of-23 passing (65.2 per cent) for 205 yards; passing 2,500 yards this season
Two touchdown passes, and a game-long 62-yard pass to KeeSean Johnson
Third Offensive Player of the Week selection this season (Weeks 6 & 7)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: DEFENCE
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC Lions | BC 34 - TOR 52
PFF Player Grade: 89.4
51 total defensive snaps
Five defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss
First forced fumble of the season
One sack resulting in a loss of two yards
85.3 Grade on 32 pass rush snaps
Second CFL All-Week selection this season (Week 1)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | WPG 26 - MTL 13
PFF unit grade: 68.6
Top-3 performers:
Nick Callender | 74.5
Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | 71.5
Donald Ventrelli | 67.6
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 85.0
RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.6
REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | BC | 82.5
OL | Zack Williams | Calgary | 78.7
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC | 89.4
LB | Tony Jones | Winnipeg | 76.1
DB | Arthur Hamlin| Montreal | 74.8
RET | Javon Leake | Edmonton | 78.1
K/P | Joe Couch | Saskatchewan | 77.4
ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 90.2
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
93.9 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.7 | W10 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa
Lucas Barrett
Associate Vice-President, Communications & Public Affairs, Canadian Football League
Email: lbarrett@cfl.ca
Phone: 416.802.7852
X: @LucasBarrett9
Website: cfl.ca
You have received this email because you are a contact of the Canadian Football League. If you no longer wish to receive these emails please unsubscribe.
Canadian Football League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Argos Bring Back East All-CFL WR Makai Polk - Toronto Argonauts
- Betts and Hatcher Sr. Make the Grade for Week 12 Honour Roll - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 12 - Betts Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Blue Bombers Add Moore and Echols to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.