Blue Bombers Add Moore and Echols to Practice Roster

Published on August 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has added American receivers Kyran Moore and Cam Echols to the practice roster.

Echols (6-0, 195, Western Kentucky; born: April 30, 1995, in Ennis, TX.) joins the Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders.

Last season, Echols would catch 31 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns; while also contributing on special teams with 12 punt returns for 109 yards and 8 kickoff returns for 181 yards.

Before joining Calgary, Echols spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions and played in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.

Moore (5-9, 165, Austen Peay; born: September 19, 1996, in Bessemer, AL.) signs with the Bombers after spending five seasons in the CFL with Saskatchewan (2018-2022), and Edmonton (2023).

With Saskatchewan, Moore would record 210 receptions for 2,351 yards and 10 touchdowns over 46 games. In his rookie season, Moore would lead the league with 389 punt return yards and scored two return touchdowns. He would also return 22 punts for 213 yards the next season.

In 2023, he signed with the Edmonton Elks and immediately became a key part of their offense, leading the team with 69 receptions for 743 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games.

The team has also released American defensive back Russell Dandy from the practice roster.







