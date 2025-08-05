Alouettes Add Four Players on Defence

August 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:

Players added to the roster:

Don Callis (A), DB, Troy

Ciante Evans (A), DB, Nebraska

Brandin Dandridge (A), (DB), Missouri Western State

Caleb Johnson (A), LB, Miami

Player released:

Antonio Moultrie (A), DL, Miami

Callis (6'0'', 184 lbs) was on the Alouettes practice roster in 2025. With Troy University in 2023, he produced 26 tackles, one sack, forced one fumble, and recovered one. The Los Angeles CA native also added four pass breakups. The 23-year-old transferred to Troy from East Central University. Over 27 games at East Central, Callis had 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2024 and also took part in rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans (5'11", 195 lbs) returns to the Alouettes for a third stint after being with the team in 2019 and 2023. The American has played in the CFL since 2015. The 32-year-old has also suited up for the Calgary Stampeders, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and the B.C. Lions. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2017. Over the course of his career, in addition to winning the Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 2023, he also claimed a championship with Calgary in 2018.

Dandridge (5'11", 180 lbs) spent five seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The former Missouri Western State player was named to the East Division All-Star team in 2023. That year, the 28-year-old recorded five interceptions, forced one fumble, and made 24 defensive tackles. He also totaled 867 kick return yards in 13 games. In 2022, he was part of the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

Johnson (5'11", 228 lb) was part of the Alouettes practice roster in 2025. He signed with the Arlington Renegades in November 2024. In 2025, he made 19 tackles (13 solos, six assisted), two tackles for loss, and one sack in ten games.

In 2023, Johnson made 13 tackles (five solos, eight assisted) in four preseason games with the New York Jets. The 27-year-old spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.







