Argonauts Add OL Ryan Sceviour, RB Peny Boone & OL Brandon Kemp

August 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian OL Ryan Sceviour, American RB Peny Boone, and American OL Brandon Kemp. The team also announced the release of American LB Jarrett Martin.

Sceviour, 6'4"/320lbs, played eight games for Saskatchewan in 2024 after signing with the Roughriders that February. The eighth overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft spent the first five seasons of his career with Calgary, winning the Grey Cup in his rookie season and being named a Division All-Star in 2022. The Calgary native has suited up for 91 career regular-season games across six CFL seasons.

Boone, 6'1/232lbs, played his senior season of collegiate football at Central Florida, where he tallied 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Knights. The Michigan native spent 2022 and 2023 at Ohio, where Boone was the MAC Offensive Player of the year in 2023. That year saw the running back rush for 1,400 yards (8th best in the country) and 15 rushing touchdowns (11th in the nation). Boone would rush for 1,849 yards and 18 rushing majors in 26 games for the Bobcats. He would begin his post-secondary career at Maryland (2020-2022), tallying 258 yards and two scores in 14 games for the 'Terps.

Kemp, 6'7/310lbs, spent training camp with Saskatchewan before being part of final cuts in June. The Atlanta native played 13 games across three seasons with Hamilton (2022-2024) after signing with the Ticats in September of 2022. The Valdosta State alum signed with the Tennessee Titans coming out of school in 2020 and spent time on the practice roster and injured list before being released in 2022. He had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts between Tennessee and Hamilton.







