Eric Black In, Dayton Black Released

August 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive lineman Eric Black

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 247 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-04-13

HOMETOWN: Rochester, NY | SCHOOL: Stony Brook

Most recently with the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the 2025 preseason, Black appeared in two games with the Riders last season. He also suited up twice for the Edmonton Elks, recording four defensive tackles, and a pair of special teams tackles. The Rochester, New York native played 11 games for Stony Brook in 2022, making 19 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. Black spent the previous four seasons with the University at Buffalo, where he racked up 36 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 29 games.

RELEASED:

National offensive lineman Dayton Black







Canadian Football League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.