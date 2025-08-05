Rider Nation Does It Again: the 60th labour Day Classic Presented by the Mosaic Company Is Officially Sold Out

The iconic rivalry game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, set for Sunday, August 31st, will once again be played in front of a packed house at Mosaic Stadium.

"The support we've seen from Rider Nation this season has truly been incredible," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "The energy at a sold-out Mosaic Stadium is unmatched, and there's no better showcase of that passion than the Labour Day Classic, especially as we celebrate its 60th year. Our fans create an electric atmosphere that fuels our team's performance and gives them that extra push on every down."

For those who missed out on Labour Day tickets, there's still another exciting chance to catch the action before summer comes to an end. Riderland (Family Day), presented by nîkihk on Saturday, August 16th at 1 p.m. is selling quickly - and for good reason.

Fans of all ages can enjoy a fun-filled day featuring face painters, popular princesses, and superheroes roaming Riderville, along with pre-game minor football action on the field. At halftime, the Jr. Rider Cheer team will deliver an exciting performance, and after the game, fans are invited onto the field.

And the season is far from over. After Labour Day, we still have three exciting home games to look forward to: Legends Night presented by Ruffles on September 13th, Lights Out: Land of the Living Skies presented by NexGen Energy on October 10th, and our final regular season home game on October 25th, Welcome to Fabulous Riderville presented by Capital Auto Group, where we'll close out the home schedule with a Vegas-style showcase you won't want to miss.

To purchase tickets, visit Riderville.com or at the Rider Ticket Office to lock in your seats. Family Ticket Packages are also available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four.







