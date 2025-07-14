Riders Sign Canadian Offensive Lineman Dre Doiron

July 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Dre Doiron.

Doiron(6'4-305) was selected by the B.C. Lions in the fifth round, 41stoverall, of the 2025 CFL Draft and attended training camp with the Club. A native of London, Ontario, the versatile lineman attended the University of Kansas for three seasons (2022-24) suiting up for 14 games a Jayhawk. Prior to Kansas, Doiron attended the University of Buffalo (2020-21) starting at right tackle for 10 games and appearing in 12. In 2021, he helped the Bulls average 195 rushing yards per game.

Doiron attended the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina this spring and received an Honourable Mention from the Coaches after Saturday's on field activities while also registering the second longest broad jump (8 1 1/4) among offensive linemen.







