Saskatchewan vs Calgary Game Postponed
July 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
With the air quality still at levels unacceptable for play and in consultation with both teams, the CFL and the CFLPA, the decision has been made to postpone tonight's game against the Calgary Stampeders to 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
We were blown away by the support of Rider Nation, many of whom stayed with us for hours out of passion for their team.
Tickets for tonight's game will be honoured for tomorrow afternoon's game. Further communication will be sent to all ticket holders.
Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds will be available to media in the Saskatchewan Roughriders Media Room on B2 around 11 p.m. local time.
