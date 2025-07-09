Week 6: Game Day at a Glance

July 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Friday, July 11th - Back 40 Bash: Rooted in the West

Presented By Young's Equipment

Your undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) return under the lights to Mosaic Stadium this Friday for a country-themed clash against the Calgary Stampeders. With gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m., it's shaping up to be a night full of football and country fun!

This week's theme is Back 40 Bash: Rooted in the West presented by Young's Equipment. Dust off those boots and grab your trusty cowboy hat. It's going to be a party rivalling that one down in the valley at Mosaic Stadium that also pays tribute to our farmers, our agricultural roots and what makes our province home.

Get ready, Rider Nation! Your team is suiting up in the fan-favourite Obsidian jerseys this Friday. The team loves hitting the field in these jerseys and there's no denying the energy that comes with it. After all, you know the saying "look good, play good." This is the game to show up in your own Obsidian gear and match the team. The Rider Store got in a bunch of new items, so head on over to the store or theriderstore.com and grab yours before kickoff!

We're turning Coors Light Party in the Park into a full-on Barn Party this Friday - and everyone's invited! Kicking off at 5 p.m. in Confederation Park. Stop by the petting zoo, where kids can meet a whole barnyard full of adorable farm animals including a cow, ponies, ducks, chickens, goats, and even alpacas! Kids can enjoy inflatables, face painting and balloon artists, while adults can take advantage of the $5 beer special. Meanwhile, one of Canada's rising country stars, Brady Weldon, takes the stage for a live performance that'll have your boots stompin'. Brady brings big energy as a one-man band and is sure to get the crowd fired up before kickoff. Plus, keep an eye out for special appearances by the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band, the Harvard Media Cheer Team, and of course, the one and only Gainer the Gopher. It's the perfect pre-game party to get you geared up for a Friday night under the lights!

And the country celebration doesn't stop there! The fun continues on the field with hobby horse races before kickoff - watch Team Sabeen take on Team Mark as they set the stage for a country night to remember.

At halftime, join us in the south endzone for a performance by Justin LaBrash, a sixth-generation Saskatchewan farmer and all-around cowboy. This six-time SCMA award winner has deep country roots, a big heart and endless enthusiasm. Don't miss his hit song "We Ran Out" and a performance that's sure to keep the country vibes going strong!

Saddle up for this week's game day deal! From July 10th to 12th, lasso 40% off the Rider Ridgetop Cowboy Hat and show off your Rider Pride with some country flair. Whether you're cheering from the stands or kicking back on the ranch, this hat is the perfect way to show your spirit. Get your hat at the Rider Store or online at theriderstore.com!

The Rider Ticket Office is also offering a special Me-plus-3 ticket deal. Buy three tickets for your cowgirls and cowboys and get one free! Visit riderville.com for more information.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour throughout the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 5 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 6

A.J. Ouellette is leading the CFL in rushing yards (347), having produced a career-high 139 yards along the ground in a 37-18 victory over the visiting B.C. Lions on June 28th. The Roughriders offense has been driving on all cylinders, leading the league in rushing yards per game (138.5), offensive points per game (29.3) and touchdown drive percentage (23.5). They are also tied for the lead in touchdowns (15).

Trevor Harris, who is first in average yards per attempt (10.1), needs only one completion to reach a career total of 2,808 and tie Tom Clements for 11th in CFL history. Harris's next touchdown pass, his 186th, will tie him with Sam Etcheverry for 17th All-Time.

Also keep your eyes on Mario Alford, who is atop the league in combined yardage (183.5 per game). With four career kickoff return touchdowns, Super Mario is only one shy of the league record. His 12 return TDs - including a team-record nine as a Roughrider - place him in a tie for fifth in CFL history.

Rolan Milligan Jr. (105) and Tevaughn Campbell (89) are first and second, respectively, in the league in interception return yardage. They have each returned an interception for a touchdown. With two picks, Milligan Jr. and Campbell are part of a seven-way tie for tops in the CFL. Milligan Jr. was first in interceptions (eight) last year en route to being named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Jameer Thurman's 27 defensive tackles place him a tie for fifth overall.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.