RedBlacks Add Two to Practice Roster

July 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive back Shakur Brown

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-04-01

HOMETOWN: Stockbridge, GA | SCHOOL: Michigan State

Brown spent this year's training camp with the REDBLACKS, posting three pass deflections in Ottawa's preseason opening victory against the Montreal Alouettes. He suited up for the Arlington Renegades (XFL) in 2023, making nine starts and nabbing an interception, before splitting 2022 with the Tennessee Titans, and with the Pittsburgh Maulers (USFL), following stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions in 2021. Brown played his college football at Michigan State, where he was a three-year letterwinner. In 26 games over three seasons, he racked up 54 tackles, two sacks, seven interceptions, and nine pass breakups, finishing his career eighth in program history with 186 interception return yards.

American receiver Easop Winston Jr.

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-12-17

HOMETOWN: San Francisco, CA | SCHOOL: Washington State

Winston spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets last season, after suiting up in a game with Seattle the year prior. Before joining the Seahawks, he had a stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, after having been with the New Orleans Saints since 2021, seeing some regular season snaps. He spent training camp with the LA Rams in 2020. Winston suited up in 23 games for Washington State from 2018 to 2019, making 125 catches for 1,419 yards and 16 touchdowns. He appeared in 22 games for City College of San Francisco from 2015 to 2016, where he hauled in 133 passes for 2,157 yards and 24 majors.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.