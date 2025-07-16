Anthony Bennett Released

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett







