Anthony Bennett Released

Sports stats

CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Anthony Bennett Released

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett

Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central