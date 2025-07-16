Anthony Bennett Released
July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
RELEASED:
National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett
