Lemon Reinstated with Conditions

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has reinstated free agent defensive lineman Shawn Lemon with specific conditions. Any future violations of the CFL Match Manipulation Policy will result in a lifetime ban. He is now eligible to sign with any team.

"Protecting the integrity of the play on the field is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate players violating the CFL's Match Manipulation Policy. Mr. Lemon's suspension, which was the longest in league history, was necessary and appropriate," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "He has taken full responsibility for his actions. He understands how wagering negatively impacts sports and has re-educated himself on league policy. He is now committed to helping other players learn from his mistake."

Lemon was indefinitely suspended on April 24, 2024, for wagering on CFL games in 2021 while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one game in which he played. His actions at the time violated a longstanding CFL policy. Following an appeal, an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.

Should Lemon be signed by a club, before he is eligible to return to play, he must serve a two-game suspension for violating the CFL and CFL Players' Association's joint drug policy, due to a positive test for the banned substance Phentermine.

Suspended players cannot participate in regular season or postseason games. It is at the Club's discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

