Lions Add National Defensive Back Josh Hagerty

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signing of National defensive back Josh Hagerty to the practice roster.

Hagerty (6'3, 196 lbs)- The Regina native was selected in round six (47th overall) by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2021 CFL Draft. He appeared in 31 games over three seasons with the Boatmen, recording 22 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles and a forced fumble while winning a Grey Cup ring in 2022.

He signed with the Edmonton Elks in 2024 and would rack up a career-high ten defensive tackles that season.

Hagerty suited up with the Saskatchewan Huskies from 2016-20 and helped the program win a Hardy Cup in 2018. He was teammates with current Lions Nathan Cherry and Riley Pickett.

His father Jeff also played for the Huskies, winning a Vanier Cup in 1990.







