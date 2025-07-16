Alouettes Return to Action against Argonauts

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are back in action after a bye week. Jason Maas' squad will host the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CBSSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

The Alouettes, with a 3-2-0 record, are coming off back-to-back losses in Hamilton and against the BC Lions.

Quarterback Davis Alexander will return to action after missing the team's last two games. With a win, the Alouettes pivot could tie Danny McManus for most consecutive victories to start a career (eight).

Left tackle Nick Callender will also be back in the lineup after missing the last four games. Receiver Austin Mack will return as well, having missed the last two matchups. On defense, rookie Robert Kennedy will make his CFL debut.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.