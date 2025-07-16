Stamps Face Blue Bombers in Winnipeg

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Princess Auto Stadium

Friday, July 18

6:30 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS2 (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

The Calgary Stampeders seek a third consecutive victory on the road to open the 2025 Canadian Football League season as they travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers in a Friday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. MDT.

Calgary was a 24-10 winner over the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week in Regina and the Red and While also have a 29-19 Week 2 victory in Toronto to their credit as part of their 4-1 start to the season. The Blue Bombers are 2-0 at home in 2025 and 3-1 overall.

It's the second meeting in three weeks between Calgary and Winnipeg as the Stampeders won 37-16 on July 3 at McMahon Stadium. The clubs will hook up for a third and final time during the regular season on Aug. 9 in Calgary.

While the Blue Bombers were on a bye last week, the Stamps claimed a share of top spot in the West Division with the win at Saskatchewan against the previously undefeated Roughriders. Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns including the 100th TD pass of his CFL career.

In his first career start, rookie Stamps receiver Damien Alford had six catches for 156 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, the Calgary defence held a Saskatchewan team that entered the game averaging a league-best 33.8 points per game to just 10 points. The Stampeders have allowed just five offensive touchdowns through Week 6, three fewer than the Blue Bombers, who rank second in that category with eight.

The Stamps are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in Winnipeg, with Calgary's most recent victory in the Manitoba capital dating back to the 2017 season. Seven of the eight losses in that stretch have been by one score - eight points or fewer - including three setbacks with a two-point margin and one by a single point.

After this week's contest, the Stamps return home on Thursday, July 24 to face the Montreal Alouettes.







