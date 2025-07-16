Week 7 in the CFL

Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

SADDLE UP

The 2024 Stampeders finished 5-12-1.

Through six weeks, the team is currently in first place at 4-1.

Five touchdowns allowed on 68 drives for 7.4 per cent - the lowest mark since the league began tracking the statistic

League-leading four TDs allowed in the red zone on 11 opportunities (36.4 per cent)

Tied for first with 13 takeaways

Tied for first with 11 30+ yards completions

First in rush offence (130.6 average yards per game)

Fewest big plays allowed (seven)

One of two teams with over 400 yards of net offence

STRONG FIRST IMPRESSIONS

All eight 2025 first round selections are on active rosters with four making an early impact in their CFL careers

No. 1 | WR | Damien Alford | Calgary

In his fourth game (Week 6): six catches for 156 yards and two TDs

Season: 10 receptions for 221 yards (22.1 average), three TDs

No. 2 | LB | Devin Veresuk | Hamilton

Five games, including three starts

19 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown

No. 3 | WR | Keelan White | Ottawa

Six starts

16 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown

No. 8 | OL | Chris Fortin | Calgary

Three starts at centre

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Challenges are down 25 per cent compared to 2024

In the past two weeks, there have been 16 sacks in seven games - 2.29 per game.

Punters are averaging 48.2 yards per punt - the highest mark in CFL history.

Possible milestone game(s):

100th | Anthony Gosselin (OTT)

TOR (1-4) at MTL (3-2)

Week 1: TOR 10 - MTL 28

Both teams are coming off byes. Since 2023, Toronto is 6-0 and Montreal 5-1 on a week's rest.

Toronto leads the league with 14 sacks, Montreal is second with 13.

Since 2022, Toronto is 7-3 in the teams' regular season matchups.

Last week, Kevin Mital had career-highs in receptions (eight), targets (nine) and receiving yards (104), while scoring his second TD of the season.

In their Week 1 matchup, Damonte Coxie notched five receptions for 99 yards.

An Alouettes victory would give them the tie-breaker over Toronto. They have not won the season series since 2019.

Montreal leads the league in turnover ratio at +6; Toronto is -4.

At 7-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best stretch to begin a career. Danny McManus holds the record at 8-0.

Najee Murray needs five defensive tackles for 200.

CGY (4-1) at WPG (3-1)

Week 5: WPG 16 - CGY 37

Calgary is undefeated on the road; Winnipeg is undefeated at home.

A Calgary win would give them the season series against Winnipeg.

The Stampeders have lost eight straight games in Winnipeg, with their last victory coming on July 7, 2017.

Vernon Adams Jr. recorded 428 passing yards and his 100th TD pass last week. He is a career 5-3 against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg has won eight of its past nine home games. The team is 12-0 when coming off a bye week since 2021.

Zach Collaros is a career 10-7 against Calgary.

Brady Oliveira (4,427) needs 79 rushing yards to pass Fred Reid (4,505) for seventh all-time in Winnipeg.

Nic Demski has had a reception in 75 consecutive games.

SSK (4-1) at BC (3-3)

Week 4: BC 18 - SSK 37

Last week, Trevor Harris completed 81.8 per cent (36-of-44) of his attempts, tying his and Dane Evans's CFL record of eight consecutive starts with 70+ per cent completion rate. He is a career 9-3 against BC.

Last week in his fourth CFL game, Joe Robustelli notched 11 catches for 191 yards and a major.

BC's 42:54 in time of possession last week was the second most in team history.

Last week, Nathan Rourke had his second 300+ passing yard game of the season. He is a career 2-2 against Saskatchewan.

James Butler had a career-high 171 rushing yards last week, while adding 35 receiving yards. In the teams' Week 4 matchup, he had 123 and 26, respectively.

League-leading tackler Micah Awe needs two defensive tackles for 500 in his career.

Sean Whyte has made 25 consecutive field goals.

Carl Meyer leads the league with seven punts inside the 10-yard line.

HAM (3-2) at OTT (1-5)

Week 6: OTT 20 - HAM 23

Hamilton has allowed five sacks; Ottawa has given up 14.

Hamilton has won three straight and the team sits first in the East. The team has not been above .500 at this point of the season since 2021.

In his past three games, Bo Levi Mitchell has completed 70 per cent of his passes for 845 yards and nine touchdown passes. He has not thrown an interception in his past 118 attempts; he has one on the season in Week 2.

Kenny Lawler has seven TDs in five games, passing his career-high of six (13 games in 2021 and 12 games in 2023). The team record is 15, established by Tony Champion in 1989.

Ottawa has won the teams' past two matchups at TD Place Stadium.

Last week, Eugene Lewis registered his 19th career 100+ yard game (128 on seven catches).

Kalil Pimpleton collected 365 all purpose yards in his previous two games.







