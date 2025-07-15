Watermelon Smash Set for Saturday as Lions Host Saskatchewan in Pivotal Western Battle
July 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are in search of a third consecutive win when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 19. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 4:00 pm.
Our third annual Watermelon Smash features fun competitions all day long, with orange and green supporters battling it out with smashing, eating and much more!
It begins at NOON with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports. The menu includes barbeque and $5 Molson Coors beverages.
For the first time ever, YOU can join the action. Smash a watermelon deemed unfit for the store with a donation to support the Surrey Food Bank and Purolator Tackle Hunger. Don't worry: the smashed melons don't go to waste. They will be donated to local farms (Fun fact: pigs love watermelon).
Our 50/50 presented by Prospera Credit Union has a GUARANTEED jackpot of $100,000 with the winner taking home at least $50,000. Proceeds support amateur football in British Columbia. Purchases can be made in stadium.
Tickets for Saturday's West Division battle are moving fast with upper bowl seating now available. Secure yours.
