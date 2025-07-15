James Butler, Jarell Broxton & Entire O-Line Earn Week Six Honour Roll Accolades

July 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League handed out its week six Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Tuesday, featuring a heavy dose of Lions flavour.

James Butler, Jarell Broxton and the offensive line graded out at the top of their respective positions following a 32-14 victory at Edmonton.

Butler (85.1 PFF Grade)- The bruising back recorded a career-high 172 rushing yards and totalled 207 from scrimmage. His 15-yard touchdown run gave the Lions a 17-7 first-half lead.

Butler's 30 carries are the second-most in a single game for the franchise since Jim Evenson in October 1968. According to PFF, Butler forced a CFL-high nine missed tackles in week six. He now leads the CFL with 474 rushing yards.

Broxton (73.0 PFF Grade), O-Line (64.6 PFF Grade)- A solid run game and offensive line usually go hand in hand. For the left tackle Broxton, it's his second weekly Honour Roll nod of the season after earning recognition in week three.

The offensive line played a major role in the squad recording 519 yards and a whopping 42:54 time of possession, which was the second-highest single-game total in team history. After Broxton, the top two performers on the offensive line were newcomer Ilm Manning (73.0 PFF Grade) and Chris Schleuger (62.9 PFF Grade).







Canadian Football League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.