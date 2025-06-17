RedBlacks Ink Three to Practice Roster

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American receiver Sam Schnee

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 191 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-04-01

HOMETOWN: Dubuque, Iowa | SCHOOL: Northern Iowa

Schnee spent training camp with the REDBLACKS in 2025, making four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in one preseason game. Before joining the Tennessee Titans for their 2024 training camp, Schnee played six seasons at Northern Iowa, with his production increasing every season, capped off by a 2023 campaign that saw him appear in 11 games, and make 57 catches for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns, leading his team in all three categories. The prolific season saw Schnee earn First Team All-MVFC honours, along with an ADCA FCS All-Second Team, and Phil Steele All-American Third Team nod. Across 48 career FCS games, Schnee racked up 2,232 yards and 14 touchdowns on 139 catches.

American defensive back Gavin Heslop

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-13

HOMETOWN: Yonkers, NY | SCHOOL: Stony Brook

Another player who spent 2025 training camp in the nation's capital, Heslop notched five tackles across Ottawa's pair of preseason games. A product of Yonkers, New York, Heslop most recently suited up for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL. He appeared in three games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, posting a tackle, before moving on to the New York Giants in 2022, and Cleveland Browns in 2023. Heslop finished his collegiate career at Stony Brook having started in 37 consecutive games, being named a team captain in his senior year, and earning Third Team All-CAA honours in 2019 with 52 tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, two blocked kicks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Heslop also received a Second Team All-CAA nod in 2018.

National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-10-04

HOMETOWN: Weston, FL | SCHOOL: Regina

After five seasons at FAU from 2015 to 2019, Bennett played in 14 games for the Rams from 2021 through 2022, recording 63 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass break-ups, and an interception. His efforts earned him First Team All-Canadian honours in 2022, and led to him being drafted eighth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023. Bennett appeared in 18 games for the team that season, making eight tackles on defence, and three on special teams. He enjoyed a stint with the Montreal Alouettes during their 2025 training camp.

RELEASED:

American receiver Ayir Asante

National receiver Ethan Jordan







