Summer Camp Is in Session: Lions Entertain Blue Bombers in Saturday Rematch

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The 1-1 BC Lions look to get back in the win column this Saturday when they welcome in the 1-0 Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the back end of a home and home series. Our Summer Camp game kicks off at 4:00 pm.

Join us for an afternoon of celebrating the start of another Summer season with the Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports underway at NOON. It's a campground-themed tailgate with marshmallow S'mores serving as the featured menu item of the week!

Fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for $5 with bouncy castles along with other fun and games for our younger fans. Those of all ages can get into the Summer spirit by taking part in our Dunk Tank, with proceeds going to World Vision Canada.

As part of the celebration of another school year ending, we're inviting all grade 7 and grade 12 grads for a special walk on the field at halftime! Proceeds go toward your school's PAC.

Adult single-game tickets can be purchased for $19 while youth 17 and under get in for only $10.







