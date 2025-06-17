Greene Gets Top Marks in Weekly Honour Roll

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders defensive back Adrian Greene is the Canadian Football League Honour Roll's top player for Week 2 following his performance in a 29-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

The first-year Stamp had a pair of interceptions in the contest against his hometown team including one that he returned 40 yards for the game's first touchdown. Greene also made four tackles and had two knockdowns to earn the highest individual player grade of the week as calculated by Pro Football Focus.

For the season, Greene - signed as a free agent in February by Calgary after three seasons with the BC Lions - has made two starts at the field cornerback position and has six tackles, two interceptions and two knockdowns.







