Argonauts Icons Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe to be Added to All-Time Argos List

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today in partnership with the Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association, that Toronto Argonauts legends Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe (builder) will be added to the All-Time Argos list in 2025. A celebration for Chris and Nick will take place in a pregame ceremony at BMO Field on Saturday, August 9th at 3:00pm when Toronto takes on Ottawa.

The All-Time Argonauts program started in 1997 and since then 27 iconic Boatmen have been added to the prestigious roster as some of the greatest players and builders to ever don Double Blue. Ricky Ray was the most recent addition to the list when he was added in 2024.

"Chris Schultz wasn't just a great football player-he was a force of nature, a mentor, and a champion for so many of us who came through the locker room after him," said Argonauts Alumni Association President Jason Pottinger. "He made you feel like you mattered, and he made the Toronto Argonauts matter to generations of fans and players alike. His impact went far beyond the field, and his legacy continues to inspire. This honour is a celebration of everything he gave to the game and to the people who loved him."

Schultz played nine seasons along the offensive line for the Argonauts ('86-'94) and was honoured as a CFL All-Star twice ('87-'88), an East All-Star three times ('87-'88, '91) and helped the Double Blue capture a Grey Cup in 1991. The Burlington native was Toronto's nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman twice ('87, '89) and suited up for 124 games in Oxford and Cambridge blue. Before his time in the CFL, the stalwart lineman was drafted in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys where he would play in 21 games over three seasons for America's Team. A fierce competitor on the field but gentle giant away from it, Schultz found a home as a radio and TV broadcaster for The Fan 590 (now Sportsnet) and TSN after his playing days were over. He would go on to provide passionate and knowledgeable coverage of both the CFL and NFL for over 20 years, including the two seasons as a colour analyst for the Argos on TSN 1050. The University of Arizona alum served as the impassioned spokesperson for Purolator's Tackle Hunger Program for years, which has helped feed over 13 million Canadians since 2003. Widely respected by teammates, opponents and fans alike, Schultz was inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

"It is fitting and proper that we show our utmost respect to a man who respected the organization so well," quipped Argos General Manager Michael Clemons. "He was a key player in one of the most famous Grey Cup games ever, then helped assemble the wealth of tremendous Canadian talent that led us to five more titles. But his seven Grey Cup rings don't define Nick, his smile and handshake always will. We are honouring a truly honourable man."

Volpe suited up for Toronto from 1949 to 1952, helping the Argos win the Grey Cup in 1950 and 1952. The Toronto native played a key role in the infamous "Mud Bowl" of 1950, kicking two field goals and helping beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 13-0, the last time a team has shut out their opponent in the Grey Cup. The University of Toronto alum would enter the coaching ranks after his playing career, helping the Argos farm team, Toronto Balmy Beach, to an ORFU championship in 1953. He would also coach the Lakeshore Bears, a junior football team, from 1955 to 1963. Volpe returned to the Argos in 1988 and worked under several capacities including the head of Canadian scouting for several years. All in all, the former Argo ran his Grey Cup championship total to seven ('50, '52, '91, '96, '97, '04 and '12) as a player/employee of the team and never lost a Grey Cup game. A member of the U of T Athletic Hall of Fame, Volpe helped the Blues win the Yates Cup in 1948. Outside of football, he worked as a superintendent with the Peel Board of Education, with CFRB radio and was an isolation director for CTV football telecasts from 1972 to 1987.

For more information on the All-Time Argonauts program, please visit http://argoalumni.com/all-time-argonauts/







Canadian Football League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.