Argos Ink OL Shane Richards, RB Jyran Mitchell & DL Ricky Correia

July 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian OL Shane Richards to the active roster and American RB Jyran Mitchell and American DL Ricky Correia to the practice roster.

Richards (6'8"/325lbs) played 16 games for Edmonton last season after signing with the club in April of 2024. The former first overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Argos spent the first four seasons of his CFL career with the Boatmen, playing in 42 games and winning a Grey Cup in 2022. The Jamaica native who grew up in Calgary attended New Mexico Military Institute in 2015 before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma State.

Mitchell (6'0"/205lbs) attended training camp with the team this May but was released early in June. The Illinois native attended Butler University in 2023, playing 11 games and rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 23 passes for 202 yards and three more scores. Mitchell was named first Team All-Pioneer League in 2023 and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He attended Eastern Kentucky from 2021-2022, where he caught 38 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games. The running back began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2018-2020), playing in 11 games.

Correia (6'4"/340lbs) spent four seasons at the University of California (2021-2024), where he played 46 games and tallied 105 tackles, six for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. The Fresno, CA native was a Preseason All-Pac 12 Fourth Team selection by Phil Steele in 2022.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.