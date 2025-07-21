City of Hamilton to Celebrate NBA Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Community Rally

HAMILTON, ON - The City of Hamilton is proud to announce a special community celebration honouring hometown hero and global basketball superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his record-breaking 2024-25 NBA season.

This is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate Shai's incredible achievements and Hamilton pride. The Shai Rally Day serves as a powerful reminder of the potential within our community, inspiring the next generation of athletes, dreamers and leaders.

A free public rally will take place on Thursday, August 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Stadium, where Mayor Andrea Horwath will bestow Shai with the first Key to the City presented by a Mayor since 1998, one of Hamilton's highest honours.

The celebration continues that evening during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats home game vs. the BC Lions at 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton Stadium, where Gilgeous-Alexander will be honoured in a special tribute during the game.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to bring Shai Rally Day to Hamilton! This is our city's official celebration of NBA Champion, NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, NBA Scoring Champion, ESPY Best Athlete - Men's Sports, and proud Hamiltonian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander," said Mayor Andrea Horwath.

"Shai has made history as the first Canadian to win NBA Finals MVP, the first to lead the league in scoring, and only the second Canadian to earn regular season MVP. He's also one of just four players in NBA history to win all four major titles in a single season - and now, he's been recognized on the world stage with the 2025 ESPY Best Athlete - Men's Sports".

Mayor Horwath added, "As part of this celebration, I am proud to be presenting Shai with the Key to the City, the first such honour bestowed by a Mayor of Hamilton since 1998. It's a symbolic gesture of the deep pride and admiration Hamilton holds for one of its own.

This free community rally is our way of showing Shai just how proud we are of his incredible accomplishments, and the way he continues to carry Hamilton with him on the global stage.

It's going to be an unforgettable day in our city - and I hope to see you there!"

Shai Rally Day event details:

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Location: Hamilton Stadium, 64 Melrose Ave. N., Hamilton, Ontario L8L 0C3

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

All Hamiltonians are invited to attend this city-wide rally to celebrate pride and appreciation. The rally is free and open to the public, but pre-registration for tickets are required at Ticats.ca/ShaiDay on July 21. Admission to the Shai Rally Day does not grant access to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats game that evening; separate tickets are required for each event.

"We are incredibly excited to host the Shai Rally Day and honour his remarkable success," said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. "As a local athlete who has gone on to achieve greatness, Shai shows us what's possible when you follow your passion and work tirelessly for your dreams. We are incredibly proud and excited for Hamiltonians to come together in the community."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a proud Hamilton native, made basketball history this year by leading the NBA in scoring and earning an extraordinary list of accolades:

2024-25 NBA Most Valuable Player

NBA Champion

NBA Finals MVP

Western Conference Finals MVP

NBA All-Star

All-NBA First Team

"Hamilton is the city where I grew up, and it shaped the most pivotal years of my life. It laid the foundation not only for who I am as a basketball player, but for the man I've become. I wouldn't be who I am today without this city, and I'm deeply grateful for the continued love and support," said Shai when asked about what coming home to Hamilton for this celebration means to him.

Quick Facts:

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of only four players in NBA history to win a scoring title, league MVP and an NBA Championship in a single season.

The Shai Rally Day is a free, ticketed, family-friendly event.







