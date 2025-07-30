Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Maalik Hall

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Maalik Hall to the practice roster, the team announced today.

Hall, 26, was originally signed by the Tiger-Cats in April 2025 and participated in training camp. He returns to Hamilton after previous stints with the NFL's New York Jets and the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.

The 6-3, 235-pound native of Athens, Texas, played collegiately at Southeastern Oklahoma State (2017-22), where he recorded 151 tackles (79 solo), 14 quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles in 43 games. He was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and earned all-conference honours in both 2021 and 2022.

The football club also announced the following player have been released from the team:

NAT - DL - Kyle Samson







